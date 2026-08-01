Groupe la Francaise Trims Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Groupe la Francaise lowered its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,463 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,594 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Vertiv were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company's stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Vertiv by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company's stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $242.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $305.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.86. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $118.70 and a twelve month high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.38 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.47% and a net margin of 15.09%.The company's revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $414.00 to $358.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Fox Advisors raised shares of Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $418.00 to $337.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $337.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 guidance for revenue, adjusted operating profit, adjusted EPS, operating margin and free cash flow. Vertiv also reported adjusted EPS above expectations, supported by stronger margins and operating execution. Vertiv Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Net Sales Rise Year over Year

Management raised its full-year 2026 guidance for revenue, adjusted operating profit, adjusted EPS, operating margin and free cash flow. Vertiv also reported adjusted EPS above expectations, supported by stronger margins and operating execution. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to cite Vertiv’s approximately $15 billion backlog, nearly 2.9-times book-to-bill ratio and expanding margins as evidence that AI data-center demand remains durable. Big Tech’s projected 2026 AI spending of more than $750 billion could further support orders for Vertiv’s power and cooling systems. Vertiv Holdings: The Market Is Selling The Wrong Number

Analysts and commentators continue to cite Vertiv’s approximately $15 billion backlog, nearly 2.9-times book-to-bill ratio and expanding margins as evidence that AI data-center demand remains durable. Big Tech’s projected 2026 AI spending of more than $750 billion could further support orders for Vertiv’s power and cooling systems. Positive Sentiment: Several market observers view the stock as oversold after its sharp recent decline, while upward earnings-estimate revisions could help support a rebound. Technical analysts also suggested Friday’s reversal may continue. Why Vertiv Looks Ripe for a Turnaround

Several market observers view the stock as oversold after its sharp recent decline, while upward earnings-estimate revisions could help support a rebound. Technical analysts also suggested Friday’s reversal may continue. Positive Sentiment: Despite lowering its price target, Citigroup maintained a Buy rating, and other analysts continue to see substantial upside based on Vertiv’s growth outlook. One Seeking Alpha contributor reiterated a Strong Buy rating and set a $398 target. Higher Guidance Supports My Strong Buy Rating

Despite lowering its price target, Citigroup maintained a Buy rating, and other analysts continue to see substantial upside based on Vertiv’s growth outlook. One Seeking Alpha contributor reiterated a Strong Buy rating and set a $398 target. Neutral Sentiment: Vertiv’s second-quarter revenue came in below expectations, although revenue still grew year over year and adjusted EPS exceeded consensus. The mixed result has left investors weighing near-term execution against longer-term AI demand.

Vertiv’s second-quarter revenue came in below expectations, although revenue still grew year over year and adjusted EPS exceeded consensus. The mixed result has left investors weighing near-term execution against longer-term AI demand. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup cut its Vertiv price target from $414 to $358, while KeyCorp reduced its target from $360 to $325. Both firms retained favorable ratings, but the reductions reflect valuation or near-term execution concerns. Vertiv Price Target Cut by Citigroup

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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