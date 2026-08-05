Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 3,586 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,582 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Grove Bank & Trust's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust's holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 31,733 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 214.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.7% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 82 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.39, for a total value of $27,337.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,305,738.46. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 600,547 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,540 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and cloud momentum remain the primary catalyst. Alphabet reported quarterly revenue of $119.8 billion, up 24% year over year, while Google Cloud revenue reportedly surged 82% to $24.8 billion. Its $514 billion cloud backlog and broad Gemini Enterprise adoption support the view that AI spending is beginning to generate commercial returns. Alphabet: The $514 Billion Backlog Doesn't Lie

Alphabet reported quarterly revenue of $119.8 billion, up 24% year over year, while Google Cloud revenue reportedly surged 82% to $24.8 billion. Its $514 billion cloud backlog and broad Gemini Enterprise adoption support the view that AI spending is beginning to generate commercial returns. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet is gaining exposure to several AI growth markets. MediaTek is targeting 15%–20% of the estimated $80 billion custom AI-chip market in 2027, potentially creating an opportunity for Alphabet’s cloud infrastructure. Separately, SpaceX said new computing deals with Google and Anthropic contributed to sharply higher revenue, highlighting demand for Google’s AI-related capacity. MediaTek Wants 20% of Custom AI Chips

MediaTek is targeting 15%–20% of the estimated $80 billion custom AI-chip market in 2027, potentially creating an opportunity for Alphabet’s cloud infrastructure. Separately, SpaceX said new computing deals with Google and Anthropic contributed to sharply higher revenue, highlighting demand for Google’s AI-related capacity. Positive Sentiment: Waymo is providing another long-term growth narrative. Alphabet’s self-driving subsidiary opened its Dallas robotaxi service to the public, while a separate analysis found Waymo vehicles crash substantially less often than human-driven vehicles. Wider availability and safety data could improve investor confidence in Waymo’s commercialization prospects. Waymo Opens Robotaxi Service in Dallas

Alphabet’s self-driving subsidiary opened its Dallas robotaxi service to the public, while a separate analysis found Waymo vehicles crash substantially less often than human-driven vehicles. Wider availability and safety data could improve investor confidence in Waymo’s commercialization prospects. Neutral Sentiment: White House discussions may shape Alphabet’s AI regulatory environment. Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta representatives met with Trump administration advisers regarding voluntary safety testing and a proposed AI oversight framework. The outcome could affect development costs, product launches and competitive dynamics, but no immediate policy change was announced. AI Companies Meet With White House

Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta representatives met with Trump administration advisers regarding voluntary safety testing and a proposed AI oversight framework. The outcome could affect development costs, product launches and competitive dynamics, but no immediate policy change was announced. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about the scale and payoff of AI investment. Alphabet is among several technology companies facing approximately $1.09 trillion in future data-center lease commitments, while a Google executive warned that heavy AI spending could create a temporary revenue gap. Comparable AI models from DeepSeek are also reportedly matching Gemini performance at far lower testing costs, raising pricing and margin concerns. AI Data-Center Lease Burden

Alphabet is among several technology companies facing approximately $1.09 trillion in future data-center lease commitments, while a Google executive warned that heavy AI spending could create a temporary revenue gap. Comparable AI models from DeepSeek are also reportedly matching Gemini performance at far lower testing costs, raising pricing and margin concerns. Negative Sentiment: Legal and governance headlines add pressure. Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into potential claims on behalf of Alphabet investors. The announcement does not establish wrongdoing, but securities investigations can increase headline risk and investor uncertainty. Pomerantz Investor Alert

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $375.35 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.47 and a 12-month high of $404.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $6.24. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $395.00 target price (down from $445.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

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