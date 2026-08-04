Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,624 Apple Inc. $AAPL

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,624 shares of the iPhone maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. Apple accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Apple by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Apple by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $134,554,000 after buying an additional 69,207 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $303.42 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $344.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 135.46%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.39%.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: India proposed extending tax exemptions through 2041 for foreign companies supplying equipment to contract manufacturers. The policy could lower Apple’s manufacturing costs and support its strategy of shifting more iPhone production to India. India proposes extending tax breaks for contract manufacturing in a boost for Apple

India proposed extending tax exemptions through 2041 for foreign companies supplying equipment to contract manufacturers. The policy could lower Apple’s manufacturing costs and support its strategy of shifting more iPhone production to India. Positive Sentiment: Apple continues to generate substantial free cash flow, with analysts expecting strong cash generation to continue alongside higher revenue forecasts. This supports shareholder returns and provides financial flexibility, although the stock’s valuation limits the upside case. Apple Delivers Strong Free Cash Flow, But What is the Best AAPL Play?

Apple continues to generate substantial free cash flow, with analysts expecting strong cash generation to continue alongside higher revenue forecasts. This supports shareholder returns and provides financial flexibility, although the stock’s valuation limits the upside case. Positive Sentiment: A reported deal with PlasmaSolve could help Apple develop thinner, stronger device finishes by using software simulations before factory testing, potentially improving manufacturing yields and reducing testing costs. Apple Stock Drops as PlasmaSolve Deal Targets Thinner and Stronger Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $331.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

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