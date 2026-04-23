Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,684 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 37,948 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 31.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $14,355,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher pricing and park demand: early 2027 booking releases and published ticket/price changes point to higher per-guest revenue and stronger pricing power at Disney’s parks, supporting near-term top-line and margin outlooks. Article Title

Higher pricing and park demand: early 2027 booking releases and published ticket/price changes point to higher per-guest revenue and stronger pricing power at Disney’s parks, supporting near-term top-line and margin outlooks. Positive Sentiment: Operating cost & ESG tailwind: a new Walt Disney World solar facility will supply 100% of daytime power for all parks, which can lower utility costs and improve sustainability metrics over time. Article Title

Operating cost & ESG tailwind: a new Walt Disney World solar facility will supply 100% of daytime power for all parks, which can lower utility costs and improve sustainability metrics over time. Positive Sentiment: Ongoing park investments and new experiences: fresh looks at revamped coasters, a new resort near Magic Kingdom and planned attraction reopenings (including a Muppets-themed coaster) support attendance and in-park spend recovery. These initiatives help justify park pricing power. Article Title

Ongoing park investments and new experiences: fresh looks at revamped coasters, a new resort near Magic Kingdom and planned attraction reopenings (including a Muppets-themed coaster) support attendance and in-park spend recovery. These initiatives help justify park pricing power. Positive Sentiment: Cost discipline: reports of a plan to cut roughly 1,000 roles as part of a streamlining push signal management focus on margins and efficiency, which can boost EPS if execution avoids revenue disruption. Article Title

Cost discipline: reports of a plan to cut roughly 1,000 roles as part of a streamlining push signal management focus on margins and efficiency, which can boost EPS if execution avoids revenue disruption. Neutral Sentiment: Internal AI adoption visibility: an internal "AI Adoption Dashboard" that highlights heavy users has drawn attention — a workplace/HR story that is unlikely to move fundamentals but could influence culture and execution over time. Article Title

Internal AI adoption visibility: an internal "AI Adoption Dashboard" that highlights heavy users has drawn attention — a workplace/HR story that is unlikely to move fundamentals but could influence culture and execution over time. Neutral Sentiment: Content pipeline updates: creative news such as Taika Waititi working on multiple Disney projects (including Marvel & Star Wars) supports long-term content value but is a longer-dated earnings driver. Article Title

Content pipeline updates: creative news such as Taika Waititi working on multiple Disney projects (including Marvel & Star Wars) supports long-term content value but is a longer-dated earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Analyst PT trimmed: Barclays lowered its price target on DIS to $130 from $140 while keeping an Overweight rating — a sign the firm sees less upside in the media sector near term and a limit on analyst-driven upside momentum. Article Title

Analyst PT trimmed: Barclays lowered its price target on DIS to $130 from $140 while keeping an Overweight rating — a sign the firm sees less upside in the media sector near term and a limit on analyst-driven upside momentum. Negative Sentiment: Reputation & safety headlines: mixed guest reactions to a new lodge and reports of a disturbing “swatting” incident that prompted stricter influencer enforcement are minor PR risks that could pressure perception and require additional operational focus. Article Title

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $104.73 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $101.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.13. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $86.77 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $185.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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