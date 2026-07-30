H&H International Investment LLC Invests $8.78 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

H&H International Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,777,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 0.0% of H&H International Investment LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company's stock worth $18,198,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,599,882,000 after buying an additional 805,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,415,082 shares of the company's stock worth $3,984,281,000 after acquiring an additional 616,297 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,047,921.68. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 199,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir continues to attract bullish attention because first-quarter revenue rose 85% year over year to $1.63 billion, while management raised full-year revenue guidance to approximately $7.65 billion-$7.66 billion. Some coverage argues that accelerating U.S. commercial demand, larger artificial-intelligence contracts and government spending could support another guidance increase. Smart Money Shifts: Palantir Gains Hedge Fund Backing

Palantir continues to attract bullish attention because first-quarter revenue rose 85% year over year to $1.63 billion, while management raised full-year revenue guidance to approximately $7.65 billion-$7.66 billion. Some coverage argues that accelerating U.S. commercial demand, larger artificial-intelligence contracts and government spending could support another guidance increase. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains a potential catalyst: Oppenheimer reiterated an Outperform rating with a $200 price target, and Palantir has received an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus. Bullish technical commentary also points to a possible rebound if earnings trigger an upside breakout. Why Did Palantir Stock Sink?

Analyst support remains a potential catalyst: Oppenheimer reiterated an Outperform rating with a $200 price target, and Palantir has received an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus. Bullish technical commentary also points to a possible rebound if earnings trigger an upside breakout. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are focused on the August 3 earnings release, which is expected to be a major near-term catalyst. Options markets anticipate a substantial move, reflecting uncertainty over whether Palantir can meet high growth expectations and sustain its premium valuation. Options Traders Expect a Large Swing in PLTR

Investors are focused on the August 3 earnings release, which is expected to be a major near-term catalyst. Options markets anticipate a substantial move, reflecting uncertainty over whether Palantir can meet high growth expectations and sustain its premium valuation. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum concerns are weighing on the stock. Palantir trades at roughly 138 times earnings, remains below key moving averages, and technical indicators show weak or bearish momentum. Insider selling, options hedging and concerns about softer commercial sales are adding to investor caution. The Playbook for Palantir Ahead of Earnings

Valuation and momentum concerns are weighing on the stock. Palantir trades at roughly 138 times earnings, remains below key moving averages, and technical indicators show weak or bearish momentum. Insider selling, options hedging and concerns about softer commercial sales are adding to investor caution. Negative Sentiment: France’s reported move to replace Palantir with domestic provider ChapsVision in national-security and intelligence contracts raises concerns about European government growth and broader digital-sovereignty risks for U.S. technology vendors. Palantir Faces a French Exit

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $123.00 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $130.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.20. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $106.37 and a one year high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $294.87 billion, a PE ratio of 138.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $189.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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