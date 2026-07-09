Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Macy's, Inc. $M

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) by 112.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,947 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 202,906 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.14% of Macy's worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy's in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy's by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Macy's by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Macy's by 7,265.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company's stock.

Get Macy's alerts: Sign Up

Macy's Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of M opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.46. Macy's, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.61 billion. Macy's had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business's revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.1915 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Macy's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Macy's from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Macy's in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy's from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Macy's from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Macy's in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Macy's

Insider Activity

In other Macy's news, EVP Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 16,419 shares of Macy's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $408,668.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $497,800. The trade was a 45.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 10,077 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $258,273.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $650,309.99. This represents a 28.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy's Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Macy's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Macy's wasn't on the list.

While Macy's currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here