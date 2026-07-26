Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Shares Purchased by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,184,219 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 584,043 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares makes up 2.8% of Delta Global Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Delta Global Management LP owned 0.11% of Huntington Bancshares worth $34,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,319,041 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,319,385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,228,656 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,351,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,501 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 70,083,841 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,215,955,000 after purchasing an additional 68,478,435 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,302,953 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,091,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,971,849 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,092,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James D. Rollins III sold 223,522 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $3,878,106.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 612,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,620,889.25. The trade was a 26.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 10,568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $190,224.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 267,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,462. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders bought 33,500 shares of company stock worth $617,542. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock's 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Huntington Bancshares has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.930 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Huntington Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Key Stories Impacting Huntington Bancshares

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntington Bancshares this week:

Positive Sentiment: HBAN reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.39, matching Wall Street estimates, while revenue came in slightly ahead of expectations. Management also raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $1.90-$1.93, above consensus, signaling confidence in continued earnings growth. Article Title

HBAN reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.39, matching Wall Street estimates, while revenue came in slightly ahead of expectations. Management also raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $1.90-$1.93, above consensus, signaling confidence in continued earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: The bank highlighted growth in net interest income, fee income, loans, and deposits, which supports the view that core business trends remain healthy. Article Title

The bank highlighted growth in net interest income, fee income, loans, and deposits, which supports the view that core business trends remain healthy. Positive Sentiment: Huntington also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.155 per share, which may appeal to income-focused investors and reinforces capital return plans.

Huntington also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.155 per share, which may appeal to income-focused investors and reinforces capital return plans. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive, with consensus calling the stock a “Moderate Buy,” but several firms kept only an “equal weight” view.

Analysts remain broadly constructive, with consensus calling the stock a “Moderate Buy,” but several firms kept only an “equal weight” view. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley and Stephens both lowered their price targets to $19, while Robert W. Baird raised its target to $21 and kept an outperform rating, leaving the analyst message mixed overall.

Morgan Stanley and Stephens both lowered their price targets to $19, while Robert W. Baird raised its target to $21 and kept an outperform rating, leaving the analyst message mixed overall. Negative Sentiment: Rising funding costs pressured Q2 margins, and higher expenses and provisions remain a headwind for profitability. Article Title

Rising funding costs pressured Q2 margins, and higher expenses and provisions remain a headwind for profitability. Negative Sentiment: The recent pullback in analyst price targets may be limiting upside expectations, even after the earnings report.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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