IDEX Corporation $IEX Stake Increased by BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments increased its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,900 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. IDEX comprises about 1.0% of BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments owned approximately 0.25% of IDEX worth $33,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in IDEX by 250.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,730,580 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $281,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $162,788,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter valued at $56,045,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in IDEX by 446.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 329,337 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 269,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IDEX by 16.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,809,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $294,561,000 after purchasing an additional 250,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IEX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.11.

View Our Latest Report on IDEX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $218.59 on Tuesday. IDEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $157.25 and a twelve month high of $223.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.95.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from IDEX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. IDEX's payout ratio is currently 43.20%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

See Also

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