IFS Group LLC Invests $639,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

IFS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $255,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,520. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $83,562,180. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. President Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $189.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $123.00 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $130.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.20. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.37 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $294.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir continues to attract bullish attention because first-quarter revenue rose 85% year over year to $1.63 billion, while management raised full-year revenue guidance to approximately $7.65 billion-$7.66 billion. Some coverage argues that accelerating U.S. commercial demand, larger artificial-intelligence contracts and government spending could support another guidance increase. Smart Money Shifts: Palantir Gains Hedge Fund Backing

Palantir continues to attract bullish attention because first-quarter revenue rose 85% year over year to $1.63 billion, while management raised full-year revenue guidance to approximately $7.65 billion-$7.66 billion. Some coverage argues that accelerating U.S. commercial demand, larger artificial-intelligence contracts and government spending could support another guidance increase. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains a potential catalyst: Oppenheimer reiterated an Outperform rating with a $200 price target, and Palantir has received an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus. Bullish technical commentary also points to a possible rebound if earnings trigger an upside breakout. Why Did Palantir Stock Sink?

Analyst support remains a potential catalyst: Oppenheimer reiterated an Outperform rating with a $200 price target, and Palantir has received an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus. Bullish technical commentary also points to a possible rebound if earnings trigger an upside breakout. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are focused on the August 3 earnings release, which is expected to be a major near-term catalyst. Options markets anticipate a substantial move, reflecting uncertainty over whether Palantir can meet high growth expectations and sustain its premium valuation. Options Traders Expect a Large Swing in PLTR

Investors are focused on the August 3 earnings release, which is expected to be a major near-term catalyst. Options markets anticipate a substantial move, reflecting uncertainty over whether Palantir can meet high growth expectations and sustain its premium valuation. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum concerns are weighing on the stock. Palantir trades at roughly 138 times earnings, remains below key moving averages, and technical indicators show weak or bearish momentum. Insider selling, options hedging and concerns about softer commercial sales are adding to investor caution. The Playbook for Palantir Ahead of Earnings

Valuation and momentum concerns are weighing on the stock. Palantir trades at roughly 138 times earnings, remains below key moving averages, and technical indicators show weak or bearish momentum. Insider selling, options hedging and concerns about softer commercial sales are adding to investor caution. Negative Sentiment: France’s reported move to replace Palantir with domestic provider ChapsVision in national-security and intelligence contracts raises concerns about European government growth and broader digital-sovereignty risks for U.S. technology vendors. Palantir Faces a French Exit

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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