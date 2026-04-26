Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 172,771 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,317 shares of the company's stock after selling 172,771 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.10% of CNH Industrial worth $11,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNH. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company's stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 70.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,268,436 shares of the company's stock worth $27,856,000 after acquiring an additional 938,035 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 56.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 29.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,456 shares of the company's stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 180,900 shares of the company's stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $12.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Read Our Latest Report on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE CNH opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 89.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. CNH Industrial's dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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