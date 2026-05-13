Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 424.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,529 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 40,896 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 25,315 shares of company stock worth $2,510,682 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie Infrastructure decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $144.71.

Read Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.7%

NOW opened at $89.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.69. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $211.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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