Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,637 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 9,905 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $182.83.

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Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $142.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.75. The company has a market capitalization of $179.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.67. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.Arista Networks's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $4,292,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,600.64. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,502,729 shares of company stock valued at $246,707,719 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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