Intech Investment Management LLC Has $700,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,048 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 19,156 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Global Payments were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Global Payments by 13.3% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 231,200 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $19,208,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Global Payments by 22.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 342,600 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,463,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 50.2% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 89,805 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Global Payments by 11.1% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 681,094 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $56,585,000 after buying an additional 68,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 77.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,679 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 42,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $85.50.

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Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.45 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Global Payments's payout ratio is currently -49.02%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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