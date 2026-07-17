Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,999 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.3% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $13,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $34,236.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $333.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.50 and a 12-month high of $334.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $276.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $318.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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