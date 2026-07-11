Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 12,448 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Arista Networks by 37.2% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company's stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $187.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $159.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.74. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.68 and a 52-week high of $189.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,147,080 shares of company stock valued at $513,396,642 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial raised Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $187.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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