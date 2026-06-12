Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Stake Lifted by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,225 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 91,787 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $51,984,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 29,366 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 74,153 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $41,997,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $55,156.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $55,620. This represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 7,144 shares of company stock worth $3,048,782 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Evercore decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $573.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $412.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.68 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Intuitive Surgical carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating and several firms reiterating bullish views. Recent commentary also lifted FY2027 EPS estimates, suggesting analysts still see solid long-term earnings growth.

Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Intuitive Surgical carrying an average rating and several firms reiterating bullish views. Recent commentary also lifted FY2027 EPS estimates, suggesting analysts still see solid long-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: A bullish investor thesis highlighted on social-media-driven coverage points to ongoing growth in robotic-assisted surgery demand, while prior results showed the company beating earnings and revenue expectations, reinforcing its premium growth profile.

A bullish investor thesis highlighted on social-media-driven coverage points to ongoing growth in robotic-assisted surgery demand, while prior results showed the company beating earnings and revenue expectations, reinforcing its premium growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Recent analysis says ISRG can offset tariff and input-cost pressure through scale, cost discipline, and rising adoption of the da Vinci 5 system, which supports the margin outlook.

Recent analysis says ISRG can offset tariff and input-cost pressure through scale, cost discipline, and rising adoption of the da Vinci 5 system, which supports the margin outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Two executives sold small amounts of stock under pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plans. These sales were routine and not necessarily a negative signal, but they may still add to investor caution in the near term. Article: Intuitive Surgical NASDAQ: ISRG EVP Sells $169,656.00 in Stock

Two executives sold small amounts of stock under pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plans. These sales were routine and not necessarily a negative signal, but they may still add to investor caution in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent research notes also trimmed price targets, indicating that while analysts remain broadly positive, expectations have been recalibrated lower for valuation and near-term upside.

Some recent research notes also trimmed price targets, indicating that while analysts remain broadly positive, expectations have been recalibrated lower for valuation and near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and one recent report noted the shares were down sharply from prior levels, reflecting ongoing valuation and sentiment pressure.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Recommended Stories

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