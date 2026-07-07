J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $117.38 Million Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,102 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 10.5% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $117,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the software giant's stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Advocate Investing Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the software giant's stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the software giant's stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 76,667 shares of the software giant's stock worth $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reiterated a Buy rating and a $550 price target on Microsoft, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga article

DA Davidson reiterated a rating and a on Microsoft, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said Azure cloud growth remains strong and Microsoft’s AI business is still expanding, with analysts highlighting cloud share gains and AI monetization as key drivers for a future rebound. Blockonomi article

Multiple reports said and Microsoft’s AI business is still expanding, with analysts highlighting cloud share gains and AI monetization as key drivers for a future rebound. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish pieces argued Microsoft may be one of the most mispriced AI stocks, pointing to its large OpenAI stake, strong enterprise demand, and the potential for Copilot and “orchestration” tools to become more lucrative over time. Barron's article

Several bullish pieces argued Microsoft may be one of the most mispriced AI stocks, pointing to its large OpenAI stake, strong enterprise demand, and the potential for Copilot and “orchestration” tools to become more lucrative over time. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft also drew attention for a new AI-focused business unit and for merging its consumer and enterprise Copilot apps, which could improve product clarity but is still in the execution phase. Motley Fool article

Microsoft also drew attention for a new AI-focused business unit and for merging its consumer and enterprise Copilot apps, which could improve product clarity but is still in the execution phase. Negative Sentiment: Microsoft said it is cutting about 4,800 jobs globally, with roughly 3,200 roles hit in Xbox, signaling a broad restructuring and raising concerns about weaker gaming economics. Reuters article

Microsoft said it is cutting about globally, with roughly hit in Xbox, signaling a broad restructuring and raising concerns about weaker gaming economics. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also reacting to a securities fraud class action tied to alleged Copilot and Azure disclosure issues, adding legal overhang after prior stock weakness. PR Newswire article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $556.00 to $555.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Forty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $560.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total transaction of $1,812,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,122,009.12. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,361. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $6.23 on Tuesday, hitting $392.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,140,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,726,043. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $349.20 and a 1-year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The company's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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