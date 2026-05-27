Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,480 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

JLL opened at $288.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $313.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.78. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $217.21 and a 1-year high of $363.06.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.35%.The company's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $368.33.

View Our Latest Report on JLL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total value of $751,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,502,992.50. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $1,615,353.60. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

See Also

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