Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,801 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNDK. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sandisk by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,803,320. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive, with multiple notes citing price targets as high as $3,000 and arguing that Sandisk still has room to run on strong AI-driven memory demand. Article Title

Analysts remain constructive, with multiple notes citing price targets as high as $3,000 and arguing that Sandisk still has room to run on strong AI-driven memory demand. Positive Sentiment: Sandisk recently began production of its 10th-generation 3D flash memory, which could support higher density, efficiency, and future revenue growth as AI storage demand stays strong. Article Title

Sandisk recently began production of its 10th-generation 3D flash memory, which could support higher density, efficiency, and future revenue growth as AI storage demand stays strong. Positive Sentiment: Several commentaries say the memory shortage and AI infrastructure buildout remain intact, supporting the view that Sandisk’s strong earnings momentum may continue. Article Title

Several commentaries say the memory shortage and AI infrastructure buildout remain intact, supporting the view that Sandisk’s strong earnings momentum may continue. Neutral Sentiment: Shares have already had a massive run in 2026, so some recent profit-taking and valuation concerns may be contributing to volatility even without company-specific bad news. Article Title

Shares have already had a massive run in 2026, so some recent profit-taking and valuation concerns may be contributing to volatility even without company-specific bad news. Negative Sentiment: Samsung’s strong earnings are sparking a broader memory-sector rout, dragging Sandisk lower along with peers like Micron and Western Digital in premarket trading. Article Title

Samsung’s strong earnings are sparking a broader memory-sector rout, dragging Sandisk lower along with peers like Micron and Western Digital in premarket trading. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators warn that the recent rally may have gone too far and that the stock could be entering a more volatile, correction-prone phase. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $2,025.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandisk has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,684.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNDK

Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of Sandisk stock traded down $194.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1,550.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,846,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,464,688. The firm has a market cap of $229.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 4.74. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,666.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $958.11. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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