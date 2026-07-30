Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 795.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,323,141 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,952,079 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.14% of Palantir Technologies worth $480,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $123.00 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.37 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $130.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir continues to attract bullish attention because first-quarter revenue rose 85% year over year to $1.63 billion, while management raised full-year revenue guidance to approximately $7.65 billion-$7.66 billion. Some coverage argues that accelerating U.S. commercial demand, larger artificial-intelligence contracts and government spending could support another guidance increase. Smart Money Shifts: Palantir Gains Hedge Fund Backing

Palantir continues to attract bullish attention because first-quarter revenue rose 85% year over year to $1.63 billion, while management raised full-year revenue guidance to approximately $7.65 billion-$7.66 billion. Some coverage argues that accelerating U.S. commercial demand, larger artificial-intelligence contracts and government spending could support another guidance increase. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains a potential catalyst: Oppenheimer reiterated an Outperform rating with a $200 price target, and Palantir has received an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus. Bullish technical commentary also points to a possible rebound if earnings trigger an upside breakout. Why Did Palantir Stock Sink?

Analyst support remains a potential catalyst: Oppenheimer reiterated an Outperform rating with a $200 price target, and Palantir has received an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus. Bullish technical commentary also points to a possible rebound if earnings trigger an upside breakout. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are focused on the August 3 earnings release, which is expected to be a major near-term catalyst. Options markets anticipate a substantial move, reflecting uncertainty over whether Palantir can meet high growth expectations and sustain its premium valuation. Options Traders Expect a Large Swing in PLTR

Investors are focused on the August 3 earnings release, which is expected to be a major near-term catalyst. Options markets anticipate a substantial move, reflecting uncertainty over whether Palantir can meet high growth expectations and sustain its premium valuation. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum concerns are weighing on the stock. Palantir trades at roughly 138 times earnings, remains below key moving averages, and technical indicators show weak or bearish momentum. Insider selling, options hedging and concerns about softer commercial sales are adding to investor caution. The Playbook for Palantir Ahead of Earnings

Valuation and momentum concerns are weighing on the stock. Palantir trades at roughly 138 times earnings, remains below key moving averages, and technical indicators show weak or bearish momentum. Insider selling, options hedging and concerns about softer commercial sales are adding to investor caution. Negative Sentiment: France’s reported move to replace Palantir with domestic provider ChapsVision in national-security and intelligence contracts raises concerns about European government growth and broader digital-sovereignty risks for U.S. technology vendors. Palantir Faces a French Exit

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $255,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,803,520. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here