Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $152.07 Million Holdings in Fabrinet $FN

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,659 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 40,090 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.81% of Fabrinet worth $152,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fabrinet by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,227 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,839,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,841 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,779,665 shares of the technology company's stock worth $524,432,000 after acquiring an additional 553,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,813 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $504,886,000 after purchasing an additional 50,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,065,414 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $485,063,000 after purchasing an additional 419,081 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,850 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $248,616,000 after purchasing an additional 170,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 2,500 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.91, for a total value of $1,779,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,556,435.03. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fabrinet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Fabrinet from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Fabrinet from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $548.00 to $702.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $643.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $437.60 on Friday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $272.49 and a one year high of $748.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.94%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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