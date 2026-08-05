Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 77,120 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,794 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 77,120 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.08% of BWX Technologies worth $14,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,977,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 670.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,969 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,018,000 after purchasing an additional 79,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $172.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.40. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.10 and a fifty-two week high of $241.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $901.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.41 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm's revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 28.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BWXT

More BWX Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting BWX Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: BWXT agreed to sell its medical business, including BWXT Medical and Kinectrics’ stable medical isotopes unit, to Nordic Capital for up to $800 million . The company will retain a minority stake, while the transaction should provide capital to expand its nuclear, naval propulsion and commercial reactor businesses. BWXT sells medical business for USD800 million

BWXT agreed to sell its medical business, including BWXT Medical and Kinectrics’ stable medical isotopes unit, to Nordic Capital for up to . The company will retain a minority stake, while the transaction should provide capital to expand its nuclear, naval propulsion and commercial reactor businesses. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.07 , above the approximately $1.04 consensus estimate and up from $1.02 a year earlier. Revenue increased 18% year over year to about $901.6 million , although it was slightly below expectations. BWX Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter adjusted EPS was , above the approximately $1.04 consensus estimate and up from $1.02 a year earlier. Revenue increased 18% year over year to about , although it was slightly below expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $4.70-$4.80 and increased free-cash-flow guidance to $345 million-$360 million . Strong execution, commercial nuclear growth and the Precision Components Group acquisition support the higher outlook. BWXT raises EPS and free cash flow outlook

Management raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to and increased free-cash-flow guidance to . Strong execution, commercial nuclear growth and the Precision Components Group acquisition support the higher outlook. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating and set a $235 price target, implying substantial upside from the referenced share price. BTIG reiterates BWXT Buy rating

BTIG reaffirmed a rating and set a $235 price target, implying substantial upside from the referenced share price. Neutral Sentiment: BWXT maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.27 per share , payable September 4, with a yield of roughly 0.6%. BWXT dividend announcement

BWXT maintained its quarterly dividend at , payable September 4, with a yield of roughly 0.6%. Negative Sentiment: The medical-business sale removes a profitable growth unit and remains subject to closing conditions. In addition, BWXT’s shares have undergone a recent pullback amid market rotation and profit-taking, while a price-to-earnings ratio near 46 leaves the stock vulnerable if nuclear growth or acquisition integration disappoints.

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at $41,472,181.71. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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