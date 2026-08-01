John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,233 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090,585 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,598.0% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,308,193,000 after purchasing an additional 87,557,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 879.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,431,199,000 after buying an additional 25,017,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group set a $335.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Phillip Securities raised Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $239,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 484,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,175,038.79. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,719 shares of company stock worth $36,438,002. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $271.58 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.22. The company has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $3.93. The company had revenue of $200.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.03 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Amazon.com's revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon reported record quarterly sales of $200.6 billion, up nearly 20% year over year, while earnings per share of $5.75 significantly exceeded the $1.82 consensus estimate. Operating income rose 43% to $27.5 billion. Amazon second-quarter results

Amazon reported record quarterly sales of $200.6 billion, up nearly 20% year over year, while earnings per share of $5.75 significantly exceeded the $1.82 consensus estimate. Operating income rose 43% to $27.5 billion. Positive Sentiment: AWS revenue accelerated 37% to $42.2 billion—its fastest growth in 18 quarters—beating expectations as enterprise AI demand strengthened. The result helped ease concerns that Amazon’s massive AI infrastructure investments would not produce adequate returns. Amazon AWS growth

AWS revenue accelerated 37% to $42.2 billion—its fastest growth in 18 quarters—beating expectations as enterprise AI demand strengthened. The result helped ease concerns that Amazon’s massive AI infrastructure investments would not produce adequate returns. Positive Sentiment: Advertising revenue climbed 26% to approximately $19.8 billion, while stronger e-commerce activity and robotics-supported fulfillment added to the broad-based quarterly beat.

Advertising revenue climbed 26% to approximately $19.8 billion, while stronger e-commerce activity and robotics-supported fulfillment added to the broad-based quarterly beat. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised their price targets following the results, including JPMorgan to $365, Benchmark to $400, Truist to $350, and RBC to $330. Analysts cited accelerating AWS growth, AI monetization and margin potential. Amazon analyst price targets

Multiple firms raised their price targets following the results, including JPMorgan to $365, Benchmark to $400, Truist to $350, and RBC to $330. Analysts cited accelerating AWS growth, AI monetization and margin potential. Positive Sentiment: Amazon completed the remaining $35 billion of its planned OpenAI investment, bringing its total commitment to $50 billion. The partnership could support future AWS demand, although it also increases capital commitments. Amazon OpenAI investment

Amazon completed the remaining $35 billion of its planned OpenAI investment, bringing its total commitment to $50 billion. The partnership could support future AWS demand, although it also increases capital commitments. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon raised its 2026 capital-spending outlook to $220 billion to expand AI and cloud capacity. Management sees demand extending into 2028, but the scale of spending will keep free cash flow and funding requirements under scrutiny.

Amazon raised its 2026 capital-spending outlook to $220 billion to expand AI and cloud capacity. Management sees demand extending into 2028, but the scale of spending will keep free cash flow and funding requirements under scrutiny. Neutral Sentiment: The company expects third-quarter revenue of $197 billion to $202 billion, below the roughly $204.6 billion analyst consensus, creating a potential near-term headwind despite the strong quarter.

The company expects third-quarter revenue of $197 billion to $202 billion, below the roughly $204.6 billion analyst consensus, creating a potential near-term headwind despite the strong quarter. Negative Sentiment: Amazon faces consumer lawsuits alleging misleading seafood sustainability claims and the sale of protein powder allegedly contaminated with heavy metals. The cases could create legal, reputational and compliance costs, though their financial impact is currently unclear. Amazon consumer lawsuit

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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