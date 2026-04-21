Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. Invests $1.57 Million in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,823 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,104,963,000 after buying an additional 620,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after buying an additional 2,376,706 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,994,916 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,487,918,000 after buying an additional 790,365 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,971,705 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,462,645,000 after buying an additional 254,626 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,650,425 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,448,474,000 after buying an additional 515,938 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $82.98 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business's 50-day moving average is $101.36 and its 200-day moving average is $107.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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