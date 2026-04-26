JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 829,622 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 97,700 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $267,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $696,885,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $679,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,958 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,386 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,615,749 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,086,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,908,978 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,964,459,000 after acquiring an additional 607,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $336.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 71,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,065,882 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $308.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $238.43 and a 1 year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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