J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $10.01 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,944 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 9,625 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 45,826 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $7,064,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 123,521 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $19,040,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 285,482 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $44,004,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 169,115 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company's stock.

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Blackstone News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $118.62 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.73 and a 1 year high of $190.09. The stock has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Blackstone's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Blackstone's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Blackstone from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC cut their price target on Blackstone from $164.00 to $131.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $171.00 to $137.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Blackstone from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Blackstone from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 7,477,504 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $26,246,039.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,670.32. This trade represents a 99.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Treasury Holdings I. Blackstone acquired 9,486,795 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $189,735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,111,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $182,236,000. The trade was a -2,529.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 12,355,303 shares of company stock worth $264,789,896 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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