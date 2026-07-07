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Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Written by MarketBeat
July 7, 2026
Intel logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Kathmere Capital Management increased its Intel stake by 46.2% in the first quarter, buying 8,140 more shares and bringing its holdings to 25,760 shares worth about $1.14 million.
  • Other institutional investors also added to Intel, and the article notes that hedge funds and institutions own 64.53% of the company, indicating continued interest from large investors.
  • Intel’s latest quarter beat expectations, with EPS of $0.29 versus $0.01 expected and revenue of $13.58 billion topping estimates, while analysts remain mixed overall with an average rating of Hold and a price target of $96.69.
  • Interested in Intel? Here are five stocks we like better.

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,760 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 271.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Intel by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Intel by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $18,556,000 after buying an additional 74,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $12.11 on Tuesday, reaching $110.09. 52,570,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,205,406. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $142.35. The firm has a market cap of $553.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.94 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.74 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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