Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 3,948 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $139,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $240,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $96,321,000 after acquiring an additional 50,808 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 66.3% in the third quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,347,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. KeyCorp raised Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $265.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments named longtime insider Julie Knecht as its next chief financial officer, effective August 1. Investors may view the internal promotion and orderly transition from retiring CFO Rafael Lizardi as a sign of continuity in capital allocation and financial discipline. Article Title

Texas Instruments named longtime insider as its next chief financial officer, effective August 1. Investors may view the internal promotion and orderly transition from retiring CFO Rafael Lizardi as a sign of continuity in capital allocation and financial discipline. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments also announced the CFO transition officially in a press release, emphasizing a smooth handoff after Lizardi’s 25-year tenure. That stability can reassure investors as the company continues its shareholder-return and manufacturing-investment strategy. Article Title

Texas Instruments also announced the CFO transition officially in a press release, emphasizing a smooth handoff after Lizardi’s 25-year tenure. That stability can reassure investors as the company continues its shareholder-return and manufacturing-investment strategy. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the strongest performers among analog semiconductor stocks in the latest earnings review, suggesting relative strength in a sector that investors are still re-rating after Q1 results. Article Title

Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the strongest performers among analog semiconductor stocks in the latest earnings review, suggesting relative strength in a sector that investors are still re-rating after Q1 results. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters also reported the CFO change, but the headline itself was informational rather than a major surprise, so the market impact appears limited beyond reinforcing the transition story. Article Title

Reuters also reported the CFO change, but the headline itself was informational rather than a major surprise, so the market impact appears limited beyond reinforcing the transition story. Negative Sentiment: A MarketWatch note said Texas Instruments underperformed peers on Monday, and another item from June 1 said the shares fell 4.1% that day. That recent weakness may be a backdrop, even though today’s news flow is helping offset it. Article Title

Texas Instruments Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $308.12 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $252.86 and its 200 day moving average is $212.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $331.51. The stock has a market cap of $280.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total value of $7,871,947.20. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,084,815.06. The trade was a 34.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

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