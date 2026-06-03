Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 15,529 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crux Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 6,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $183.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $144.07 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $127.59 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.33%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

See Also

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