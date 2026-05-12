KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 70,958 Shares of Marcus Corporation (The) $MCS

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,909 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 70,958 shares during the quarter. Marcus comprises 1.4% of KLCM Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned 3.54% of Marcus worth $16,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marcus by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Marcus by 60.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Marcus by 656.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the third quarter worth $187,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Marcus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Marcus from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCS

Marcus Price Performance

NYSE MCS opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.38 million, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. Marcus Corporation has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The firm's 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $148.78 million. Marcus had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 0.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marcus Corporation will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marcus's payout ratio is 74.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Reade Evans sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $146,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $872,051.04. This represents a 14.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 199,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,458,804. This represents a 11.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,708 shares of company stock worth $579,646. Company insiders own 16.53% of the company's stock.

Marcus Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts.

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