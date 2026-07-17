Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,711 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,814 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $42,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Apple by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Apple by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $134,554,000 after buying an additional 69,207 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $16,742,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $12,587,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $333.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $302.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.50 and a 12-month high of $334.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's payout ratio is 13.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $365.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $318.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Apple

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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