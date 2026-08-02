Krane Financial Solutions LLC Takes $842,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Krane Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,937 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $842,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Krane Financial Solutions LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Henshaw Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Henshaw Capital LLC now owns 286,170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $82,091,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Lavelle Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $6,044,000. Challenger Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 1,427 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $356.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $355.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.70 and a 12-month high of $404.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $6.24. The business had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $450.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $379.00 price target (down from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $420.00 price objective (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $410.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI and cloud growth are supporting the stock. Investors are responding to evidence that Alphabet’s large AI investments can drive revenue and profits. Google Cloud continues to be a key valuation driver, while the company’s custom AI chips are increasingly viewed as credible alternatives to Nvidia’s products. Alphabet and Amazon custom AI chips

Investors are responding to evidence that Alphabet’s large AI investments can drive revenue and profits. Google Cloud continues to be a key valuation driver, while the company’s custom AI chips are increasingly viewed as credible alternatives to Nvidia’s products. Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals and bullish positioning remain supportive. Alphabet recently reported quarterly revenue of $119.8 billion, up 24.2% year over year, and exceeded consensus EPS expectations. Analysts remain broadly positive, while investors purchased approximately 275,667 call options Friday—about 33% above average daily call volume.

Alphabet recently reported quarterly revenue of $119.8 billion, up 24.2% year over year, and exceeded consensus EPS expectations. Analysts remain broadly positive, while investors purchased approximately 275,667 call options Friday—about 33% above average daily call volume. Positive Sentiment: Enterprise AI partnerships could expand Google Cloud demand. Alphabet’s Gemini models are being integrated into Oracle’s enterprise software, and the company is reportedly backing financing for an Anthropic data center. These developments could generate additional demand for Alphabet’s cloud infrastructure and AI services.

Alphabet’s Gemini models are being integrated into Oracle’s enterprise software, and the company is reportedly backing financing for an Anthropic data center. These developments could generate additional demand for Alphabet’s cloud infrastructure and AI services. Neutral Sentiment: Capital spending remains the central investment debate. Alphabet raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to $195 billion–$205 billion. The spending is intended to capture AI demand, but investors are watching whether future revenue growth will justify the scale of the investment.

Alphabet raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to $195 billion–$205 billion. The spending is intended to capture AI demand, but investors are watching whether future revenue growth will justify the scale of the investment. Negative Sentiment: AI spending is weighing on cash flow. A sharp increase in infrastructure investment reportedly pushed free cash flow negative in the latest quarter, while rising memory and data-center costs could increase future depreciation and pressure margins. AI buildout costs

A sharp increase in infrastructure investment reportedly pushed free cash flow negative in the latest quarter, while rising memory and data-center costs could increase future depreciation and pressure margins. Negative Sentiment: Google withdrew its Earth AI feature after misinformation concerns. The one-day-old feature allowed fabricated AI images inside Google Earth, and its cancellation highlights reputational and product-governance risks. Google Earth AI feature cancellation

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.20, for a total transaction of $149,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,125,015.20. The trade was a 1.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 118,138 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $2,232,808.20. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 600,547 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,540 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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