Lavelle Capital LP Purchases Shares of 21,070 Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Lavelle Capital LP acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,070 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,044,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.8% of Lavelle Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Challenger Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 1,427 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% during the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Serenity Investment Advisors lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the first quarter. Serenity Investment Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $410.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.20, for a total value of $149,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,125,015.20. The trade was a 1.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 600,547 shares of company stock worth $16,255,540 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 6.9%

GOOG stock opened at $356.65 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.70 and a twelve month high of $404.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $355.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business's revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI and cloud growth are supporting the stock. Investors are responding to evidence that Alphabet’s large AI investments can drive revenue and profits. Google Cloud continues to be a key valuation driver, while the company’s custom AI chips are increasingly viewed as credible alternatives to Nvidia’s products. Alphabet and Amazon custom AI chips

Investors are responding to evidence that Alphabet’s large AI investments can drive revenue and profits. Google Cloud continues to be a key valuation driver, while the company’s custom AI chips are increasingly viewed as credible alternatives to Nvidia’s products. Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals and bullish positioning remain supportive. Alphabet recently reported quarterly revenue of $119.8 billion, up 24.2% year over year, and exceeded consensus EPS expectations. Analysts remain broadly positive, while investors purchased approximately 275,667 call options Friday—about 33% above average daily call volume.

Alphabet recently reported quarterly revenue of $119.8 billion, up 24.2% year over year, and exceeded consensus EPS expectations. Analysts remain broadly positive, while investors purchased approximately 275,667 call options Friday—about 33% above average daily call volume. Positive Sentiment: Enterprise AI partnerships could expand Google Cloud demand. Alphabet’s Gemini models are being integrated into Oracle’s enterprise software, and the company is reportedly backing financing for an Anthropic data center. These developments could generate additional demand for Alphabet’s cloud infrastructure and AI services.

Alphabet’s Gemini models are being integrated into Oracle’s enterprise software, and the company is reportedly backing financing for an Anthropic data center. These developments could generate additional demand for Alphabet’s cloud infrastructure and AI services. Neutral Sentiment: Capital spending remains the central investment debate. Alphabet raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to $195 billion–$205 billion. The spending is intended to capture AI demand, but investors are watching whether future revenue growth will justify the scale of the investment.

Alphabet raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to $195 billion–$205 billion. The spending is intended to capture AI demand, but investors are watching whether future revenue growth will justify the scale of the investment. Negative Sentiment: AI spending is weighing on cash flow. A sharp increase in infrastructure investment reportedly pushed free cash flow negative in the latest quarter, while rising memory and data-center costs could increase future depreciation and pressure margins. AI buildout costs

A sharp increase in infrastructure investment reportedly pushed free cash flow negative in the latest quarter, while rising memory and data-center costs could increase future depreciation and pressure margins. Negative Sentiment: Google withdrew its Earth AI feature after misinformation concerns. The one-day-old feature allowed fabricated AI images inside Google Earth, and its cancellation highlights reputational and product-governance risks. Google Earth AI feature cancellation

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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