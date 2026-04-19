Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,099 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 7,099 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,653,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $17,510,615,000 after acquiring an additional 773,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,659,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,643,613,000 after acquiring an additional 285,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,910,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 8.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,622,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,609,981,000 after acquiring an additional 708,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,275,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,217,394,000 after acquiring an additional 135,850 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $464.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 115,623 shares of company stock worth $45,165,908 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $455.07 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $406.41 and its 200-day moving average is $318.34. The stock has a market cap of $513.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.64 and a twelve month high of $471.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 2.83%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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