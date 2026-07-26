Lido Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 178,939 Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 178,939 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $4,080,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 36.4% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Antero Midstream by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,765 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Midstream from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Antero Midstream from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 69,269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $1,516,991.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 580,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,714,373.50. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,500,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,893,020.48. This represents a 6.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $22.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.30 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.90%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. Antero Midstream's payout ratio is presently 104.65%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company's core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

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