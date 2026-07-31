Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 20,218 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,271 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,218 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $25,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 68.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,303.00 to $1,338.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on GE Vernova from $1,220.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,328.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,133.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $983.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,029.03 and a 200-day moving average of $932.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $530.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,195.94.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.70). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 23.03%.The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 5.72%.

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: A comparison with NuScale Power portrays GE Vernova as the more established and financially attractive industrial investment, citing approximately $3.7 billion in free cash flow and a 12% net margin versus NuScale’s cash burn and much higher price-to-sales valuation. GE Vernova vs. NuScale Power: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

A comparison with NuScale Power portrays GE Vernova as the more established and financially attractive industrial investment, citing approximately $3.7 billion in free cash flow and a 12% net margin versus NuScale’s cash burn and much higher price-to-sales valuation. Positive Sentiment: The aging U.S. power grid and expected growth in electricity consumption are fueling investor interest in grid and power-equipment companies. This reinforces the long-term demand outlook for GE Vernova’s gas turbines, electrification equipment, and related infrastructure. Why an Aging Power Grid Is Fueling a New ETF Bet

The aging U.S. power grid and expected growth in electricity consumption are fueling investor interest in grid and power-equipment companies. This reinforces the long-term demand outlook for GE Vernova’s gas turbines, electrification equipment, and related infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova is increasingly being viewed as an indirect AI-infrastructure play because hyperscale data centers need reliable, rapidly deployable power. Rising demand for its gas turbines is supporting the company’s strategic importance and valuation. GE Is Finding a New Role Powering the AI Data Center Boom

GE Vernova is increasingly being viewed as an indirect AI-infrastructure play because hyperscale data centers need reliable, rapidly deployable power. Rising demand for its gas turbines is supporting the company’s strategic importance and valuation. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova remains a heavily watched and trending stock, increasing visibility among investors but not providing a specific new fundamental catalyst. GE Vernova Is a Trending Stock

GE Vernova remains a heavily watched and trending stock, increasing visibility among investors but not providing a specific new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank trimmed its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate slightly, a modest negative signal suggesting analysts see limited near-term upside to earnings expectations.

Erste Group Bank trimmed its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate slightly, a modest negative signal suggesting analysts see limited near-term upside to earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Reports that some turbines supporting AI data centers are experiencing early failures highlight execution, reliability, and maintenance risks. Weak results from data-center supplier Vertiv also underscore the possibility of volatility across the AI-infrastructure theme.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here