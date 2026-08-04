Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 100,380 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,320 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 100,380 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $338,721.80. The trade was a 98.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 459,255 shares of company stock valued at $39,279,899. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $73.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $305.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $126.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $95.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here