London Co. of Virginia Has $93.34 Million Stock Holdings in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,584,029 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 199,096 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.70% of Bruker worth $93,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,906,730 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $702,256,000 after buying an additional 761,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bruker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,831,814 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $180,700,000 after acquiring an additional 91,706 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 125.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,326,820 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $137,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Bruker by 18.3% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,074,801 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $126,682,000 after acquiring an additional 476,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 2,963.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,366,520 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $111,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bruker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Bruker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bruker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRKR

Bruker Price Performance

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $60.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32. Bruker Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $64.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -251.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The firm had revenue of $823.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Bruker's dividend payout ratio is -83.33%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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