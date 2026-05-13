Madison Asset Management LLC Has $90.56 Million Stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,532 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 32,283 shares during the period. Lowe's Companies accounts for 1.0% of Madison Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Lowe's Companies worth $90,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Lowe's Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Lowe's Companies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $313.00 to $303.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $316.00 to $315.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $288.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 0.6%

Lowe's Companies stock opened at $224.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.26 and a 200-day moving average of $249.34. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.33 and a 1 year high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The business had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Lowe's Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.51%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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