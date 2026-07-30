ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN - Free Report) by 235.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,793,963 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,259,752 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.86% of ManpowerGroup worth $52,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 910.7% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 128,816 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 116,071 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,557 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 289,883 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 84,152 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAN

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $55.94 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $57.08. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.56%.During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 437.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. ManpowerGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup NYSE: MAN is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company's service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

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