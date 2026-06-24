Masco Corporation $MAS Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 159.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,699 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Masco were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,818,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,948,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 443.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,330,523 shares of the construction company's stock worth $164,046,000 after buying an additional 1,901,815 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Masco by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,624,841 shares of the construction company's stock worth $103,112,000 after buying an additional 1,139,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Masco by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,063,286 shares of the construction company's stock worth $384,776,000 after buying an additional 977,684 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. Masco Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.16. Masco had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 815.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Masco's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.76%.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Weiss Ratings cut Masco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.07.

View Our Latest Report on MAS

About Masco

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

Further Reading

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