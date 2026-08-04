Mastercard Incorporated $MA Holdings Boosted by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 536.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,364 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co's holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinswood Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Mastercard by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 62 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,880. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,276.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,702,934.17. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: BVNK acquisition completed: Mastercard finalized its approximately $1.8 billion purchase of crypto infrastructure provider BVNK. The deal is intended to help banks and businesses move value between fiat currencies and digital assets and strengthen Mastercard’s stablecoin capabilities. Mastercard completes acquisition of BVNK to advance global stablecoin capabilities

Mastercard finalized its approximately $1.8 billion purchase of crypto infrastructure provider BVNK. The deal is intended to help banks and businesses move value between fiat currencies and digital assets and strengthen Mastercard’s stablecoin capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Analyst targets raised: Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its Mastercard price target to $695 from $650 and maintained an “overweight” rating. Other analysts raised targets to $680 and $685, while Mastercard’s overall analyst consensus remains “Buy.” Mastercard price target raised to $680

Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its Mastercard price target to $695 from $650 and maintained an “overweight” rating. Other analysts raised targets to $680 and $685, while Mastercard’s overall analyst consensus remains “Buy.” Positive Sentiment: Travel and payment partnerships expanded: Mastercard announced new or expanded collaborations with American Airlines and Citi, Emburse, GCash, Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Authority and Bahrain-based INFINIOS. These initiatives could increase card usage, travel-related payments and stablecoin settlement opportunities. American Airlines, Citi and Mastercard introduce new benefits

Mastercard announced new or expanded collaborations with American Airlines and Citi, Emburse, GCash, Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Authority and Bahrain-based INFINIOS. These initiatives could increase card usage, travel-related payments and stablecoin settlement opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic execution remains the focus: Mastercard made six senior appointments across Asia Pacific and continues positioning its network for digital-payment growth. These moves are supportive strategically but are unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings.

Mastercard made six senior appointments across Asia Pacific and continues positioning its network for digital-payment growth. These moves are supportive strategically but are unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking may limit gains: Despite strong recent earnings growth and favorable analyst commentary, Mastercard trades near its annual high at a premium earnings multiple. Investors may be taking profits or waiting for clearer evidence that the BVNK acquisition and stablecoin initiatives will generate meaningful revenue.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $571.38 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $464.52 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The stock's 50-day moving average is $516.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $504.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 239.99% and a net margin of 46.34%.The firm's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard's payout ratio is 19.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $632.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. Loop Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $631.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $701.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $659.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report).

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