Mastercard Incorporated $MA Holdings Decreased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759,564 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 491,369 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.9% of Swedbank AB's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.20% of Mastercard worth $879,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $658,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Busey Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the first quarter. Busey Bank now owns 88,213 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $44,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 4,828 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,625,225. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $536.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,211. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $497.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $464.52 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company has a market capitalization of $473.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $671.00 to $664.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $631.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $654.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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