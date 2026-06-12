Mattson Financial Services LLC Has $12.22 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Mattson Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,937 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 9,596 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.8% of Mattson Financial Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mattson Financial Services LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Towne Trust Company N.A raised its holdings in Alphabet by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $356.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $404.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Freedom Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $376.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 193,016 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,549 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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