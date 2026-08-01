McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

McIlrath & Eck LLC reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL - Free Report) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 13,099 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC's holdings in Aflac were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,142,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,301,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,550,855 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $499,216,000 after purchasing an additional 67,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $420,078,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,268,209 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $358,555,000 after purchasing an additional 603,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 161.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,184,801 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $349,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Mizuho set a $112.00 target price on Aflac in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of Aflac from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aflac

Aflac Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $127.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.80. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $130.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Aflac's revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 12,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $1,441,599.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,947.40. The trade was a 27.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 27,845 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $3,249,789.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,898,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,940,362,767.90. The trade was a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 744,916 shares of company stock valued at $87,118,632. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac's product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

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