Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,216 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 25,527 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $299,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business's 50 day moving average is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average is $94.01. The stock has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.62. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Medtronic's payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Medtronic from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medtronic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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