Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,165,423 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 520,364 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.14% of Microchip Technology worth $392,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $664,564,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 25.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,048,057 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $709,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,932 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 77.0% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,709,538 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $302,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,249 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 41.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,762 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $436,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,419,944 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $733,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company's stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $95.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.61. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $105.91.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.88%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Microchip Technology's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio is 866.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $292,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,690.80. This represents a 14.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard J. Simoncic sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $487,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 130,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,727,140.16. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 553,302 shares of company stock worth $49,673,635. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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