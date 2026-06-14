Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,996,883 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,590,210 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 2.59% of Microchip Technology worth $891,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,339 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,683,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,863,048 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,839,153,000 after acquiring an additional 783,157 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,234,332 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,044,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,394,985 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $977,638,000 after acquiring an additional 213,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,375,920 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $852,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,832 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $95.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.55, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $105.91.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio is 866.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Microchip Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $84.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $333,220.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,428.51. This trade represents a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Richard J. Simoncic sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $487,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 130,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,727,140.16. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 553,302 shares of company stock worth $49,673,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company's stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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