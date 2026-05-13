Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is Aspiring Ventures LLC's 4th Largest Position

Aspiring Ventures LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 158.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,576 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.4% of Aspiring Ventures LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aspiring Ventures LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. BLVD Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. BLVD Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software giant's stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,509 shares of the software giant's stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the software giant's stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the software giant's stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 83,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. This trade represents a 6.34% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

More Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $407.77 on Wednesday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $356.28 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $397.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Arete Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $730.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $620.00 to $515.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $562.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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