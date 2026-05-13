Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $361.90 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940,486 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 176,819 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.1% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $361,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franchise GP Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $23,568,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 54,483 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Financial Plan Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,090,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $220.78 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $189.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.47. The company has a market cap of $5.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $124.47 and a 12-month high of $223.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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